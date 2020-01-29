Associate Partner
Brexit deal cleared by EU Parliament; Britain set to leave the bloc on Friday

Updated : January 29, 2020 11:59 PM IST

The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved Britain's departure terms from the EU.
The vote was 621 to 49 in favour of the Brexit deal that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the other 27 EU leaders in the fall of last year.
After Britain's departure on Friday, the U.K. will remain within the EU's economic arrangements until the end of the year though it won't have a say in policy.
