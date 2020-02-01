Associate Partners
Brexit at last: Britain leaves the EU as champagne corks fly

Updated : February 01, 2020 06:44 AM IST

Beside the British parliament, flag-waving Brexit supporters cheered, revelling in a mix of nostalgia, patriotism and defiance. Some sang "God Save the Queen", while others hugged amid the smoke of fireworks.
At the stroke of midnight in Brussels, the bloc lost 15 percent of its economy, its biggest military spender and the world's international financial capital, London.
The EU's most powerful leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, cast Brexit as a sad moment that was a turning point for Europe.
