Brexit aftermath: Britain puts sovereignty first in tough stance for EU trade talks

Updated : February 03, 2020 07:34 AM IST

After officially leaving the EU on Friday, Britain now must negotiate future trade relations with the bloc, to take effect when a standstill transition period expires at the end of the year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been quick to send Brussels a message before trade talks begin in March: Brexit, for him, means sovereignty trumps the economy.
Johnson, according to sources close to him, has taken last year's election, which handed him a large majority in parliament, as approval for his policy of putting Britain's right to set its own rules above the demands of businesses.
