Amit Shah interview LIVE| From Adani row to elections to J-K statehood, home minister speaks on host of issues

What Amit Shah said on internal security?
Amit Shah said that since the time terrorism started in Jammu and Kashmir, the terrorism-related figures are at their lowest today. He said crores of tourists and yatris are visiting J&K now. "This is a huge change".
"In the last 9 yrs, Left Wing extremism almost eliminated from Bihar and Jharkhand and security vacuum filled in Chhattisgarh. For the first time in 20 years, the total casualties of locals and security personnel has gone below 100. This is a big achievement," he said.
BJP will form government with full majority in Karnataka, says Amit Shah
The home minister said in the last two months, "I’ve visited the state five times. I’ve sensed the pulse of people of the state and witnessed PM Modi’s popularity there. The BJP will get a huge mandate in Karnataka," he said.
All state capitals in the Northeast region will get rail and air connectivity: Amit Shah ahead of assembly polls
As assembly election nears in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, Amit Shah said that before 2024, all state capitals in the Northeast region will get rail and air connectivity. He even highlighted the developments in the tribal sector, he said: "The tribal communities are experiencing development now. Today, we have the first tribal President in the country. The benefits being given to poor families are also being extended to the tribal community without discrimination. They realise that they were misled earlier."
Amit Shah said the BJP government in the state "eliminated violence" and also "took strict action against drugs business from across the border in the state". He added, "'Chalo Paltai' slogan was given to change the situation in Tripura and today we've done that. Earlier, when the Left was in power in the state, govt employees were paid under 5th Pay Commission, but we implemented 7th Pay commission without increasing fiscal deficit."
Amit Shah denies allegations of erasing Mughal history
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Amit Shah denied allegations of erasing history of Mughals and changing the names of the cities associated with them. He said the BJP state governments have taken "well-thought decisions" which are within their statutory rights.
Amit Shah says Parliament is a place to hold discussions under rules
Speaking about the disruptions in Parliament by the Opposition and few statement by leaders being expunged, Amit Shah said this is "not the first time when someone’s comments made in Parliament were expunged. History of Parliament proceedings clearly shows this. It's a place to hold discussions under rules, using parliamentary language."
What Amit Shah said on J-K election and statehood?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will come up after assembly polls and that a call on the timing of elections will be taken by the Election Commission. In an exclusive interview with ANI, he said he cannot comment on the timing of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
"I had clearly stated that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after elections. Process of preparation of voters' list is nearing completion in the UT. Now, the Election Commission has to take a call on elections," he was quoted as saying.
PFI — 'It was promoting religious fanaticism'
He said India has successfully banned the Popular Front of India (PFI). "I believe it was an organisation that was promoting religious fanaticism in the country. Evidence found suggests their activities were against unity and integrity of the country. We rose above vote bank politics and banned PFI," he added.
Amit Shah on Centre's development push for the Northeast
Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the Centre's development push for the Northeast and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the region 51 times during the last eight years and has put an end to the feeling of alienation that had grown in the Northeast. Shah was on a visit to Tripura to hold election rallies ahead of the assembly polls in the state.
"After PM Modi came to power, we have done a lot of things to change the entire Northeast. The first thing is that there is peace in the Northeast today. There were numerous militant organisations. We have finalised agreements with many such organisations," he was quoted as saying. Elections are due in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya this month.
Amit Shah reacts to allegation that central investigative agencies being misused against oppn
"Why don’t they go to court? When Pegasus issue was raised I had said go with proof to court,but they didn't. They only know how to create noise. Court toh humaare kabze mein nahin hai (the court isn't in our control)," Amit Shah said.
Amit Shah on 2024 Lok Sabha polls: The home minister said the BJP has no competition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls and that PM Modi has full support of people. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shah said that the people of the country will decide about the principal opposition party to BJP in the 2024 polls and they have not given this label to any party.
There is nothing to hide or be afraid of, said the Home Minister on Congress's allegations that Adani being 'favoured' by BJP
Gujarat billionaire Adani and his group has often been accused of "unfairly" benefiting under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In recent weeks it has been said to be the beneficiary of the three controversial farm reform laws. The group has denied all allegations of favouritism and had on farm laws said it does not do contract farming and only operates grain silos on behalf of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).
