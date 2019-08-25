Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Brazilian troops begin deploying to fight Amazon fires

Updated : August 25, 2019 03:36 PM IST

President Jair Bolsonaro also tried to temper global concern, saying that previously deforested areas had burned and that intact rainforest was spared.
Some 44,000 troops will be available for "unprecedented" operations to put out the fires, and forces are heading to six Brazilian states that asked for federal help, defence minister Fernando Azevedo said.
Bolsonaro had described rainforest protections as an obstacle to Brazil's economic development, sparring with critics who say the Amazon absorbs vast amounts of greenhouse gasses and is crucial for efforts to contain climate change.
