Jair Bolsonaro, the man known for pro-gun and anti-environment stance, is the chief guest at Republic Day 2020
Updated : November 15, 2019 07:13 PM IST
Under Bolsonaro, it has not only announced visa-free entry for Indians but also strengthened the counterterrorism agenda of BRICS.
Bolsonaro is a retired army captain who offered his service during the years of the brutal military dictatorship that ruled Brazil from 1964 to 1985.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more