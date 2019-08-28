Brazil President takes U-turn, considers accepting G7 aid for Amazon fires
Updated : August 28, 2019 04:40 PM IST
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has reversed its stance on accepting financial aid from G7 countries.
He said he would not make a final decision until the French President withdrew his insults and apologised for his remarks challenging Bolsonaro’s credibility.
The Amazon rainforest in Brazil has been under the spotlight as a result of fires blazing across its landscape.
