  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Brazil President Bolsonaro ups tension with Congress, SC amid political crisis

Updated : May 04, 2020 12:19 PM IST

On Sunday, Bolsonaro once again showed his unconditional support for hundreds gathered in front of the Presidential Palace.
Sergio Moro, the former Justice Minister, resigned last week after the removal of the head of the Federal Police.
Brazil President Bolsonaro ups tension with Congress, SC amid political crisis

You May Also Like

Jaipur crosses 1,000-mark as Rajasthan registers 3,009 cases

Jaipur crosses 1,000-mark as Rajasthan registers 3,009 cases

Opening Bell: Market plunges over 4%, Nifty below 9,500; bank index down 1,000 points

Opening Bell: Market plunges over 4%, Nifty below 9,500; bank index down 1,000 points

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement