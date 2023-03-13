Brahmapuram waste plant fire: Health Minister seeks report from Kerala govt

A fire that broke out at the waste treatment plant in Kochi on March 2, 2023, continues to spread toxic fumes even after 11 days of the incident. The Kerala government has said that 95 percent of the fire has been extinguished, but the smoke from the landfill has not entirely subsided.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday asked the Kerala State Government to provide a report on the recent fire that occurred at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi.

"Have asked Kerala State Government to submit a report on the incident of fire at #Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi. Centre will support the State to ensure public health measures," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Additionally, on Monday, the Kerala High Court directed the Secretary of the Cochin Municipal Corporation to present details regarding the management of the Brahmapuram solid waste management plant facility, specifically in regards to its transfer to a third party.

A fire that broke out at the waste treatment plant in Kochi on March 2, 2023, continues to spread toxic fumes even after 11 days of the incident. The Kerala government has said that 95 percent of the fire has been extinguished, but the smoke from the landfill has not entirely subsided.

"Ninety-five percent of the fire has been extinguished. But the smoke from the landfill has not entirely subsided. The firefighters are hoping to control the smoke within two days," said Ernakulam District Collector Umesh NSK.

The Opposition parties have alleged in the Assembly that the fire at the plant was the biggest man-made disaster that Kerala had ever seen, and the government's negligence was the cause of this tragedy.

The Brahmapuram plant fire case has been taken up voluntarily by the Kerala High Court, which re-heard the case on Monday.

Furthermore, a monitoring committee appointed by the High Court visited the waste plant on Saturday, and the court will consider the committee's report. The court has also asked the Additional Chief Secretary of Local Self-Government, District Collector, and Corporation Secretary to be present for all sittings of the case.

The health department's two mobile medical units will operate in Kochi to monitor respiratory symptoms and provide emergency medical care for the people affected by fire and smoke.

In a statement, district authorities had said 200 firefighters, 18 excavator operators, 68 civil defence members, 55 city corporation officials, 48 Home Guards, five personnel from the Navy, two from BPCL, three from CIAL and four from the Revenue department were working continuously.

The Ernakulam district administration and the State Disaster Management Authority held an online discussion on the fire situation with the New York Fire Safety Department Deputy Chief George Healy on Sunday morning.

The government has also announced an action plan to be implemented on a war footing to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the state.