Bowled out by Brexit, former UK PM Theresa May honours cricket hero Geoffrey Boycott
Updated : September 10, 2019 04:03 PM IST
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May has chosen former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott for a knighthood, honouring her hero whose persistent style she had vowed to emulate in her ultimately failed efforts to deliver Brexit.
May, a cricket fan, last year compared herself to the legendary England opening batsman Boycott, who scored over 8,000 runs in test cricket and was known for his stubborn and conservative batting style.
As well as Boycott, May also nominated former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss for a knighthood on her Resignation Honours list, while Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick will receive a damehood.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more