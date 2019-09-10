#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Bowled out by Brexit, former UK PM Theresa May honours cricket hero Geoffrey Boycott

Updated : September 10, 2019 04:03 PM IST

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May has chosen former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott for a knighthood, honouring her hero whose persistent style she had vowed to emulate in her ultimately failed efforts to deliver Brexit.
May, a cricket fan, last year compared herself to the legendary England opening batsman Boycott, who scored over 8,000 runs in test cricket and was known for his stubborn and conservative batting style.
As well as Boycott, May also nominated former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss for a knighthood on her Resignation Honours list, while Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick will receive a damehood.
Bowled out by Brexit, former UK PM Theresa May honours cricket hero Geoffrey Boycott
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IDBI Bank shares plunge 12% as net loss widens in Q1, hits multi-year low

IDBI Bank shares plunge 12% as net loss widens in Q1, hits multi-year low

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP

Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV