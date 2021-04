Indian politics has hit a new low. Somewhere along the line, the objective or purpose of political leadership seems to have become subservient to selfish individual interests. And that is a sad tiding for India's 1.4 billion people. Abraham Lincoln once famously said: "Government of the people, by the people, for the people". Lincoln is dead. BR Ambedkar had promised: "If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it." Ambedkar is dead.

Today, 74 years after winning our independence, our political leaders are still calling for votes in the name of religion and temples. It is a sorry testament to the evolution of our society. Especially, since our Constitution stands for Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. If Ambedkar was alive, he might have burned it.

Vaccine Politics

It isn’t surprising to find leaders across party lines taking pot shots at each other on issues economic, social or political, however, when the “so called” leaders of our society start publicly wrangling over vaccine numbers, it is a distressing spectacle. Has the Centre provided adequate vaccines to States? Are States misreporting the vaccine numbers? Who cares! If a citizen walks into a vaccination centre and is turned away, there is a shortage. To talk of rapid vaccination for protecting the more vulnerable sections of society and then not offer this protection is a very rude joke on the citizens of this country.

The recent utterances by the political class have added to the already high level of distrust in India’s people leaders.

Today, citizens trust the private sector more than they do their government, because they know where their motivations clearly lie—making profits. There is no double-speak. And the message from these quarters is clear: the vaccine shortage is acute and it will take time and resources to ramp up output. What’s more industry leaders suggest approving more vaccines for use will help. It will bring more capacities into the system, as several Indian manufacturers have tied up with different vaccine makers to produce their doses.

And as for efficacy, there seems to be politics there too. It is difficult to fathom why vaccines given the nod by the WHO or by US authorities don’t make the cut here. True, drugs are always tested on different genetic populations to gauge their suitability, but from what’s known, hardly adequate trials have been done for any of the vaccines out there today, vis-a-vis the normal stated practice. There have also been reported side-effects of some vaccines we’ve approved, more than many others. But this is a subject for experts, and I’ll leave them to it. Short point: we need more vaccines and vaccination, pronto.

The COVID cases mirage

Some states have been bashed for their inept handling of the virus situation, with reported cases surging. But it seems this isn’t a true reflection. Why? Because some are playing politics with the numbers—either not testing enough people or misreporting the actual count. And none other than the Prime Minister called this out in his recent meeting with Chief Ministers, while urging States to accelerate the testing with disregard to what anyone might think of the numbers. That is sane advice. What’s concerning is that many States are resorting to such devices to mask the reality of the true extent of the problem.

Anecdotal evidence seems to suggest that COVID 2.0 is far more widespread than COVID 1.0 and it is spreading much faster. Given this, the focus on vaccination needs to be stepped up, with coverage of more age groups—taking a lesson from the US, where their own set targets have been far exceeded. And where the interests of the citizens were put before those of others. Remember, US didn’t allow exports till it got its own needs in place. The logic seems quite like that for a passenger on an airplane, you put your oxygen mask on first in an emergency before trying to help others. Because you can’t if you don’t.

Elections, The Exception

Something that I’ve not been able to get my head around for a while is the relationship between coronavirus and elections. Is there some kind of understanding that COVID-19 won’t spread during campaigning? We recently saw leaders from across the political spectrum engage in and encourage non-COVID appropriate behavior across States going to polls. Their double speak was unmasked with no social distancing, masks absent or hanging loosely from thousands of pairs of ears, a likely recipe for taking the virus to various corners of the country from rally sites. And this was all over national television. Chiding citizens of the country for being irresponsible, which many have been (and a large section from the affluent / educated class), while indulging in widespread negligence in their quest to grab votes shows our leaders in poor light. The political leadership today has no moral ground to stand on.

The Saints Go Marching In

If elections were not enough, we now have the mega-crowding event Kumbh Mela to contend with. More than 5 people can’t gather in Mumbai, but in Haridwar? It is almost like blind faith in some divine intervention that will keep COVID at bay till the saints and followers are done with their holy dips. Temples in several parts of our country have shut their doors, but millions of pilgrims can converge for the Kumbh. These messengers of God will soon take COVID back to the far reaches of our country. And anyone who thinks COVID protocols will be followed only needs to look at the election rallies. Who are we kidding!

The Unfair Sacrifice

Restrictions hurt the masses most. And this is the very vote-bank that political leaders tap into every time they want to come back into power. The worst affected by full and partial lockdowns are the daily wagers and those employed in the informal sector. That migrants are lining up to head back from the cities, again, is worrying. What’s also been glossed over largely is the fact that the informal sector is in a shambles. There are widespread job losses, if we go by anecdotal evidence, and small business have little or no business. The stock markets seem largely unaffected by this for now, nor the formal GST numbers, because the large corporates are pulling market share away from their weaker peers. But demand destruction will come soon, if the loss of jobs and livelihoods is not reversed.

A study in Canada has shown that near 53% of residents are nearing insolvency and Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, too has expressed concern about the worst hit low-income workers in the US. That demand for low-end 2-wheelers has dropped was likely because of stress in the lower-middle class segment, India’s auto dealer association chief told CNBC-TV18. Several reports suggest that the middle-class is shrinking post the virus outbreak. In fact, data points to a shift down in labour participation in the US every time an economic crisis strikes. So, it is unlikely we haven’t seen such a shift in India with COVID, though there is no data to corroborate.

The food, entertainment, tourism and retail sectors, all large employers, have been operating at levels way below par for a year now. That’s a big pointer. And there is a need to get them back on track. Lockdowns are not the answer. I recall renowned cardiologist, Dr Devi Shetty, recently being quoted as saying that lockdowns and restrictions are fruitless, as the virus would spread again once restrictions are eased. The answer to limiting deaths is not curbing activity. One wonders what’s better, the poor dying of hunger and malnutrition or of COVID-19.

Did you know that in 1947 about 75 million people in India got malaria? 8 million people died of the disease. Our population then was 330 million. So, it is not the first time we are battling a health issue. One solution can be aggressive vaccination. If vaccines can help bring down the death rate from the current near 1.28% by a significant measure, Covid will remain no more lethal than any other flu or disease—in fact the UK is designating it as such.

Need For A Sense Of Purpose