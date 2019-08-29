Boris Johnson’s suspension of UK parliament: What will happen to Brexit now?
Updated : August 29, 2019 02:33 PM IST
Johnson’s boldest move since he took charge a month ago has caused widespread outrage across Britain.
Protestors gathered in Westminster carrying anti-Brexit placards and EU flags while rallying a call to ‘stop the coup’.
