Boris Johnson vs Jeremy Hunt: Here's what you need to know about the Conservative party contest to choose next British PM
Updated : July 22, 2019 02:26 PM IST
The result will be announced on Tuesday and the winner will immediately become the new Conservative leader and the next British prime minister, succeeding Theresa May.
This is the first time in history when the officeholder will be elected by the Conservative party membership rather than MPs or the wider electorate.
Boris Johnson served as the Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 and has been a Member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip since 2015.
