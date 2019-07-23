Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM as Conservatives announce new leader
Updated : July 23, 2019 06:41 AM IST
Boris Johnson and his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, have spent the last month crisscrossing the country seeking to win over the less than 200,000 Conservative Party members who will choose Britain's new leader.
Voting closed at 1600 GMT on Monday and the result is due to be announced on Tuesday morning.
Johnson, a former London mayor who resigned as foreign minister a year ago over May's Brexit plans, is the clear favourite to replace her, with several polls putting him on around 70 percent.
