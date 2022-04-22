Boris Johnson India Visit Latest Updates: On the second day of his two-day India visit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. On his arrival, the British PM was accorded a Guard of Honour.

The UK's partnership with India is a "beacon" in "stormy seas" at a time the world is facing growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off fair trade and trample on sovereignty, Boris Johnson said today.

"It is a very auspicious moment in India-UK friendship and two democracies, largest and one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and UK as they are now," he added.

The British PM arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day visit in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. His first visit was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the airport in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Johnson also visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi led India's freedom struggle. He is the first British prime minister to visit the Ashram.

He praised "extraordinary man" Mahatma Gandhi for mobilising the principles of truth and non-violence to make a difference in the world.

We bring to you the latest updates from Boris Johnson's India visit:

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson conclude talks in New Delhi. They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between India and UK, said PMO India.

(With inputs from agencies)