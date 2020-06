Two days after Nepal’s lower house unanimously passed a constitutional amendment bill approving a new political map, Indian government officials have termed the move as “myopic” and one that serves Prime Minister KP Oli’s “narrow political agenda”.

Highly placed sources said, that Nepal’s new map which includes Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani has been drawn up hastily and is not backed by historical evidence.

India has also rejected Nepal’s claim that its request for foreign secretary level talks was left unheard by India.

“India has always reacted positively on talks with Nepal. Virtual talks and a foreign secretary visit was offered just before the Nepal parliament took up this issue. It is surprising that PM Oli did not inform Nepal’s parliament or citizens about this”, said a source requesting anonymity.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tried to assuage anti-India sentiments in Nepal. “The construction of the Lipulekh-Dharchula road which is on Indian Territory, will reduce the length of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by six days. We are hearing of some misunderstanding by the Nepalese government over the construction of this road, whatever that misunderstanding is, it can be resolved through talks”, he said. Singh further stressed on spiritual, religious, and military ties with Nepal.

Nepal’s territorial dispute with India heated up recently when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road passing through Lipulekh, an area that Nepal claims as its own. While Nepal says there are British era maps to prove its claims, India says there is no historical evidence and the claim over Limpiyadhura has been raised after 200 years.