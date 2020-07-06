Politics Border crossing between Nepal, China reopens; trade resumes Updated : July 06, 2020 01:36 PM IST A total of 120 tonnes of goods will be delivered to Nepal everyday from China, the officials said. Out of the many goods imported from China, fruits, readymade goods, electronic gadgets, equipment required by telecom and hydropower projects are among the prominently imported ones, the report said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply