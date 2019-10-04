Politics
Bombay HC dismisses all pleas against felling of Aarey trees
Updated : October 04, 2019 02:23 PM IST
The Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took the decision to cut the trees in Aarey on August 29.
On September 20, the Maharashtra government had argued before the court that Aarey cannot be declared a forest just because of its greenery.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more