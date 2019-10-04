Bombay HC dismisses all pleas against felling of Aarey trees

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed all petitions against the felling of more than 2500 trees for a Mumbai metro depot for the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz line in the Aarey Colony.

The Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took the decision to cut the trees in Aarey on August 29. The decision was criticised by citizens and activists with protests held in several parts of the suburbs.

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena and civil society organisation Vanashakti approached the high court and challenged the proceedings of the Tree Authority's meeting.

The Aarey Colony, measuring 1,287 hectares and located adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians had also extended their support to the activists protesting against the felling of trees in Aarey.