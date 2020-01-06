Bollywood stars skip BJP event to discuss 'myths and realities' of CAA
Updated : January 06, 2020 01:22 PM IST
Railways and commerce minister Piyush Goyal played host at the event that was meant to gather support for the contentious citizenship law.
Among those in attendance included censor board chief Prasoon Joshi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Bhushan Kumar, director Abhishek Kapoor and actor Ranvir Shorey.
Some of the more strident voices opposed to CAA such as Swara Bhaskar, Zeeshan Ayyub, Anurag Kashyap, and Anubhav Sinha were not invited at the gathering.
