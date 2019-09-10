Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar quits Congress

Caught in a web of intra-party politicking, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar abruptly quit the Congress Party here on Tuesday.

"I have resigned from the Indian National Congress," said Matondkar in a terse statement on her decision.

An articulate and popular actress, she had joined the Congress on March 27 this year and later contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gopal Shetty.