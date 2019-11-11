#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Bolivia President Evo Morales resigns after protests over disputed October vote

Updated : November 11, 2019 07:22 AM IST

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he would resign after the military called on him to step down and allies deserted him following weeks of protests over a disputed election that has roiled the South American nation.
Morales, in power for nearly 14 years, said in televised comments that he would submit his resignation letter to help restore stability, though he aimed barbs at what he called a "civic coup."
