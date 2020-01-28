Associate Partner
Bodo leaders stand for development, recall words of Bodofa ‘Live and Let Live’

Updated : January 28, 2020 11:51 PM IST

The Centre and Assam government on Monday signed the Bodo accord with the four factions of the insurgent group NDFB and the ABSU.
The government said this accord will bring lasting peace and development in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD).
In the Bodo accord signed on January 27, the government has made a provision under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to appoint a Commission that would recommend the ‘inclusion and exclusion’ of villages under BTR.
