Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Thanga Tamil Selvan was leading in the Bodinayakanur Assembly constituency in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.

Early trends show Selvan was leading with 6538 votes while O Panneerselvam of AIADMK, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was a close second with 6414 votes. M Muthusamy of AMMK too is in the race.

All three OPS, Selvan and Muthusamy have been former TN CM Jayalalithaa's loyalists.

The Bodinayakanur constituency went to polls on April 6, 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Bodinayakanur was won by Panneerselvam.

Before that, in the 2011 elections too, the seat was held by Panneerselvam.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Panneerselvam garnered 99531 votes, securing over 49.38 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15608 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.74 percent.

The constituency polled 201775 votes in the 2016 Tamil Nadu assembly polls with a voter turnout of 78.36 percent.

The Bodinayakanur constituency has a literacy level of 77.62 percent.