The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is readying new isolation beds in Mumbai to contain around 75,000 cases (center's projection) by end of May, said a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The report added that of these 75,000 cases, 12,000 are projected to be symptomatic and the remaining 63,000 to be asymptomatic.

Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi told Mumbai Mirror that BMC's target is to have 76,000 isolation beds ready as soon as possible.

The Mumbai Mirror report adds that a 300-bed isolation facility is being started at Mahalakshmi Racecourse, 100 at Nehru Planetarium, 500 at Bandra Kurla Complex's MMRDA grounds, 200 more at Richardson Cruddas and a new ICU facility at NSCI dome.

On May 4, Mumbai recorded 510 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number in the city past the 9,000-mark. The COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai stands at 361.

A central team visiting Mumbai last month had predicted that Mumbai at its peak will see around 70,000 cases, while BMC had then differed and said peak would be 35,000. It has now started to prepare for the worst, the Mumbai Mirror report noted.