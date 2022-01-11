Blow for BJP: UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya quits Yogi Adityanath cabinet; likely to join Samajwadi Party

Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a setback just a month before the assembly elections when a key functionary and state minister, Swami Prasad Maurya, resigned from the cabinet today. He is likely to join the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

Maurya announced his resignation via a tweet in Hindi, which translates to, "Due to the attitude of gross neglect towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium-sized traders, I am resigning from the council of ministers of Yogi (Adityanath) of UP."

Yadav then shared a photo of him with Maurya on Twitter, and welcomed him into SP's fold.

In his resignation letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya said, "I discharged my responsibilities as the minister for labour, employment, coordination in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, despite adverse ('vipreet') circumstances and ideology."

Maurya, who is from a backward caste, had joined BJP before the 2017 assembly polls. He is represents the Padrauna constituency. His daughter Sanghmitra is a BJP MP and represents Badaun in Lok Sabha.