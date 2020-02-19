#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Bloomberg to sell his company if elected president, presidential campaign confirms

Updated : February 19, 2020 09:39 AM IST

Bloomberg has risen quickly in opinion polls since entering the race for the Democratic nomination in November and he will appear in his first debate of the election cycle on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
The former New York mayor has said before he would likely sell Bloomberg LP if elected, which his campaign affirmed on Tuesday.
Bloomberg LP provides financial information to Wall Street firms in addition to news. It is privately held, with Bloomberg himself owning most of the company, which he founded in 1981.
