Bloomberg on the defensive at Democratic presidential debate in Nevada

Updated : February 20, 2020 09:47 AM IST

Bloomberg seemed nervous and hesitant as he made his debut in a contentious Democratic debate, giving voters their first unscripted look at the media mogul.
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg lined up to attack Bloomberg, accusing him of trying to buy his way into the White House.
Both Warren and Biden, the former vice president, pushed Bloomberg on his treatment of women and asked him to commit to releasing women who had signed nondisclosure agreements to settle lawsuits. Bloomberg refused.
