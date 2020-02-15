#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national hurts ethos of democracy: Justice DY Chandrachud

Updated : February 15, 2020 07:20 PM IST

Justice DY Chandrachud said, "The blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national or anti-democratic strikes at the heart of our commitment to protect constitutional values and the promotion of deliberative democracy."
"The destruction of spaces for questioning and dissent destroys the basis of all growth--political, economic, cultural and social. In this sense, dissent is a safety valve of democracy," he said.
Commitment to the protection of deliberative dialogue is an essential aspect of every democracy, particularly a successful one, Justice Chandrachud said.
