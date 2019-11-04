BJP's Vijay Goel defies Odd-Even; fined Rs 4,000 by traffic cops

BJP MP Vijay Goel was fined Rs 4,000 by traffic police in Delhi after he was found commuting in an odd-numbered car on an even-numbered car day.

Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP government in Delhi implemented the third Odd-Even plan on Monday. The scheme will remain in force till November 15 and the rules for this will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm.

Kejriwal said implementing the Odd-Even scheme will remove 15 lakh cars from Delhi's streets which will help in curbing air pollution.

Air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas remained in the 'severe' category for the seventh day and stubble-burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana continued unabated.

On Friday, Delhi recorded the 24-hour AQI average of 484, which prompted authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activities and declare a "public health emergency".

The Friday's highest was the worst since November 9, 2017, when it was 486.

Vijay Goel, after the challan, said, "I will pay the challan. It is a symbolic protest. Arvind Kejriwal has failed as a chief minister to control the pollution in Delhi."

Congress leader Ajay Maken tweeted, "MP Vijay Goel is a lawmaker. As a lawmaker, how can he deliberately break the law?"



Vijay Goel MP-A LawMaker! Is deliberately driving an odd number car on an even numbered day! As a LawMaker-How can he deliberately break the law? I’ve been most vocal critic of Kejriwal-

But,I will never ‘contribute to air pollution’ as a way of protest! Grow up Vijay Goel!

— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) November 4, 2019

On Sunday, Goel had termed the Odd-Even a political drama and an election stunt. Delhi is scheduled to go for assembly elections later this calendar year.

This isn't the first time Goel has broken rule during the Odd-Even scheme. In April 2016, he had broken the rule and paid Rs 2000 fine.

It's a car rationing system where through vehicles running with number plates ending with even numbers like 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 will be allowed to run on even dates, while those with number plates ending with odd numbers like 1,3,5,7 and 9 will be allowed to run on odd dates. This is a way to curb the number of cars plying on streets and hence bring down the pollution emanating from vehicles to a certain extent. Though many experts have contested the logic saying vehicular pollution is not as big a concern for Delhi NCR as other forms of pollution like construction activity, the apocalyptic situation Delhi is facing right now, any move to curb any level of pollution will be an advantage for its citizenry.

The Odd-Even scheme kicked off on Monday which is November 4 and will remain in force till November 15. The rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm. However, the rule will not be enforced on Sundays.