#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

BJP's Vijay Goel defies Odd-Even; fined Rs 4,000 by traffic cops

Updated : November 04, 2019 01:38 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP government in Delhi implemented the third Odd-Even plan beginning November 4. The scheme will remain in force till November 15 and the rules for this will be applicable in Delhi from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Odd-Even scheme kicked off on Monday which is November 4 and will remain in force till November 15.
BJP's Vijay Goel defies Odd-Even; fined Rs 4,000 by traffic cops
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV