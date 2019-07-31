BJP's total declared assets jumped 22% to Rs 1,483 crore in FY18, Congress' declined 15%: ADR
Updated : July 31, 2019 01:44 PM IST
During FY 2016-17, the declared assets of BJP totalled Rs 1,213.13 crore which increased by 22.27 percent to Rs 1483.35 crore during FY 2017-18.
Compared to BJP, the main opposition party, the Congress party's assets declined between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.
The total assets of AITC increased from Rs 26.25 crore during FY 2016-17 to Rs 29.10 crore in FY17-18, an increase of 10.86 percent.
