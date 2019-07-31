BJP's total declared assets jumped 22% to Rs 1,483 crore in FY18, Congress' declined 15%: ADR

The value of the average total assets declared by seven national parties increased to Rs 493.81 crore during FY2017-18 from Rs 465.83 crore during FY2016-17, according to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms.

The report titled 'Analysis of Assets & Liabilities of National Parties – FY 2016-17 & 2017-18' analyses the assets, liabilities and capital declared by the 7 national parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Bhaujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and All India Trinamool Congress between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.

During FY 2016-17, the declared assets of BJP totalled Rs 1,213.13 crore which increased by 22.27 percent to Rs 1483.35 crore during FY 2017-18, the ADR report said.

Like BJP, the total assets of AITC increased from Rs 26.25 crore during FY 2016-17 to Rs 29.10 crore, an increase of 10.86 percent.

Compared to BJP, the main opposition party, the Congress party's assets declined between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, falling by 15.26 percent from Rs 854.75 crore to Rs 724.35 crore, respectively. Its ally, the NCP also showed a decline of over 16 percent in its assets from Rs 11.41 crore to Rs 9.54 crore during the same period, the report said.

The total liabilities for FY 2016-17 declared by the national parties totalled Rs 514.99 crore, an average of Rs 73.57 crore per party. At Rs 461.73 crore, the Congress party declared the highest liabilities. BJP followed its main rival with Rs 20.03 crore of liabilities.

For FY 2017-18, Congress declared the highest liabilities of Rs 324.2 crore, followed by BJP with Rs 21.38 crore in liabilities. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had Rs 10.65 crore in liabilities during the same period.

Interestingly in both FY17 and FY18, Congress has shown a declining trend in liabilities, which decreased by Rs 137.53 crore. CPM, NCP and Trinamool also showed a decrease between Rs 3 crore and Rs 55 lakhs. BJP, CPI and BSP declared an increase in liabilities during FY18.

On the capital front, the total reserve fund set aside by the national parties during FY 2016-17 was Rs 2745.81 crore, and it was Rs 3082.04 crore for FY 2017-18, after adjusting for liabilities for the respective years, from the total assets of the parties.

For FY 2017-18, BJP had the highest capital after declaring Rs 1,461.97 crore followed by Rs 714.97 crore of Mayawati-led BSP and Rs 479.58 crore of CPM.

The assets include fixed assets, loans & advances, deposits made, investments, etc. while the liabilities include bank borrowings, sundry creditors, overdrafts, other liabilities, etc., the ADR report said.