BJP's show of strength in Manipur testimony of people's faith in governance: State party chief

The BJP's impressive show in the Manipur assembly elections is a reflection of people's acceptance of the party and its governance, state unit president A Sharda Devi said on Thursday.
Buoyant after BJP's win in one constituency and with trends indicating a lead in 19 seats in the 60-member House, she said the party will not only be able to meet its target of emerging victorious on its own, but also defeat big personalities of rival parties. "This time we've been able to do well in areas where we have not won before. The party has gained majorly in pockets which are considered Congress strongholds. It shows that the people of Manipur have accepted us and the governance we've provided," she told.
