BJP's Rs 2,410 crore income is 2/3rd of the total income of 6 national parties

Updated : January 16, 2020 03:20 PM IST

BJP declared a total income of Rs 2,410.08 crore but spent only 41.71 percent (Rs 1,005.33 crore) of the total income.
Apart from BJP, parties that received highest income from donations, include Congress — Rs 551.55 crore, Trinamool — Rs 141.54 crore, CPM — Rs 37.228 crore and CPI — Rs 4.08 crore.
The total amount of Electoral Bonds declared by National and Regional parties for FY 2018-19 so far is Rs 2,422.02 crore.
