Politics BJP's oldest ally SAD quits NDA over 'black laws' Updated : September 27, 2020 12:47 PM IST Sukhbir Badal said that the Bills on agricultural marketing brought by the BJP government are 'lethal' and 'disastrous' for the already beleaguered farmers. The SAD chief said that despite the best efforts, the BJP government did not listen to it on honouring the sentiments of the farmers.