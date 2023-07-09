BJP’s JP Nadda chairs regional meeting in Hyderabad, strategises for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Prominent leaders from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman, and Lakshadweep were present at this crucial regional consultative meeting chaired by BJP President JP Nadda.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday presided over a significant regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad. The meeting brought together senior party leaders from the southern states and other regions to deliberate on the party's strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and address other pressing matters.

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss the imminent assembly polls in Telangana, scheduled to take place later this year. The regional consultative meeting took place at the BJP Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad and witnessed the participation of party General Secretary B L Santhosh, along with several senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, and state unit presidents.

One of the highlights of the event was the felicitation of the newly elected State President of the BJP, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, by party President, JP Nadda. The gesture symbolised the party's recognition of Reddy's leadership and his significant role in strengthening the BJP's presence in the region.