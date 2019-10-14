#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra to cover 6,500 km in Bengal

Updated : October 14, 2019 08:26 AM IST

All 18 BJP members of the Lok Sabha from Bengal, besides some Rajya Sabha MPs, elected Assembly and panchayat members would participate in the yatra, which would also highlight the NDA government's Swachh Bharat campaign.
The yatra is aimed at spreading Gandhi's philosophy and ideals to villages and other remote parts of Bengal.
The rallyists will also campaign against wastage of water and call upon people not to use plastics.
BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra to cover 6,500 km in Bengal
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV