Politics
BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra to cover 6,500 km in Bengal
Updated : October 14, 2019 08:26 AM IST
All 18 BJP members of the Lok Sabha from Bengal, besides some Rajya Sabha MPs, elected Assembly and panchayat members would participate in the yatra, which would also highlight the NDA government's Swachh Bharat campaign.
The yatra is aimed at spreading Gandhi's philosophy and ideals to villages and other remote parts of Bengal.
The rallyists will also campaign against wastage of water and call upon people not to use plastics.
