Karnataka Assembly Speaker resigns after BJP's BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday won the floor test in the Assembly by voice vote.

"Yediyurappa has won the confidence motion he moved by voice vote with more yes than no's. As there is a request for division of votes by the opposition parties, he has proved that he has majority support in the House," Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar declared in the House.

Earlier, Yediyurappa moved the motion to prove that he enjoyed majority legislative support in the House.

The motion was put to voice vote after Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumarasway spoke on the motion briefly.

In a dramatic turn of events, Yediyurappa, 76, staked claim to power on July 25 and took oath as Chief Minister on the same evening for the fourth time and two days after Kumaraswamy resigned on July 23.

Though the Governor directed Yediyurappa to prove majority by July 31, he decided to do it by Monday so that he could get the finance bill passed before lapsing on July 31.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar resigned from the legislative post on Monday, 14 months after he was unanimously elected as the Speaker.