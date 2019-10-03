BJP releases 2nd list for Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls, drops 4 sitting MLAs in Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on on Wednesday night released its second list of candidates for the October 21 Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, comprising 14 and 12 names, respectively.

In Haryana, Sudhir Singla will be fighting from Gurugram, whereas Nirmal Chaudhury will be fighting from Ganaur. Sonali Phogat has been fielded from Adampur.

Four sitting MLAs are dropped in this second list that takes the tally of total of dropped sitting MLAs to 11, including two ministers in the state's Manohar Lal Khattar government, as the BJP has gone for fresh faces this time.

In Maharashtra, one prominent name is Namita Mundada who is being fielded by the saffron party from Kaij, a reserved seat.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Devendra Fadnavis, Ashok Chavan, Aaditya Thackeray among key candidates to watch out for

Mundada recently resigned from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and joined the BJP in Beed district in the presence of BJP's Lok Sabha member Pritam Munde and state minister Pankaja Munde.

Many senior leaders, who were denied tickets by the BJP, especially from Gurugram, have not lost hopes to make it to the list. They are striving for nomination, even from other seats.

The BJP has denied nominations to three sitting MLAs — Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi, Tej Pal Tanwar from Sohna and PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Gurugram MLA Umesh Agrawal expressed confidence to get the ticket. "We have to wait till tomorrow (Thursday)," he said.

The denial of ticket to Rao Narbir Singh shocked many.

"In 2014, Singh won the Badshahpur seat and was considered five most influential Ministers in the M.L. Khattar government along with Anil Vij, Captain Abhimanyu, Ram Bilas Sharma and Kavita Jain," said Lokesh Agrawal, a political expert.

"It's basically a setback for prominent Ahirwal leader Rao Inderjeet Singh who had reportedly sought 7 tickets. He openly demanded ticket for his daughter Aarti Rao from the Gurugram constituency. The axing of three sitting MLAs in the Gurugram district could be attributed to that," Agrawal said.

According to sources, Singh is pitching for the Yadav-dominant Rewari seat. Singh's media advisor Rajiv Kumar said, being loyal soldiers of the party any decision would be "acceptable to us."

ALSO READ | Haryana assembly elections 2019: 83% of 90 sitting MLAs crorepati; average asset at Rs 13 crore

Tanwar and Chaudhary too are making efforts to bag tickets.

The BJP has nominated Manish Yadav, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief, from Badshahpur; Satya Prakash Jarawta for Pataudi (SC reserve) and Sanjay Singh from Sohna.

Earlier, the BJP released 125 names for Maharashtra on Tuesday and 78 names for Haryana on Monday.

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and the result will be declared on October 24.

The Congress also released its list of 84 candidates for the 90-member Haryana assembly elections amid uproar over the distribution of tickets.