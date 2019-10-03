BJP releases 2nd list for Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls, drops 4 sitting MLAs in Haryana
Updated : October 03, 2019 08:54 AM IST
Four sitting MLAs are dropped in this second list that takes the tally of total of dropped sitting MLAs to 11, including two ministers in the state's Manohar Lal Khattar government.
Earlier, the BJP released 125 names for Maharashtra on Tuesday and 78 names for Haryana on Monday.
Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and the result will be declared on October 24.
