BJP worried over low voter turnout in Delhi Assembly polls, holds meeting

Updated : February 09, 2020 05:54 PM IST

Worried over the low voter turnout, the BJP Delhi unit held a meeting which continued till late Saturday night.
The BJP leaders are worried not only over the low turnout but also the exit polls which claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will repeat the performance of 2015.
The party strategists are trying to figure out if the people have voted for regularisation of the unauthorised colonies or for free water and free power scheme of Arvind Kejriwal.
