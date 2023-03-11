The incident occurred just a day after the Rajasthan police removed the widows of three CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack from the site.

Protests erupted in Jaipur on Saturday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets in response to the alleged manhandling of BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena. As supporters marched towards Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence, the demonstration turned violent with police officers clashing with BJP workers.

The situation escalated as saffron party workers pelted stones and breached barricades, prompting police to respond with lathicharge, water cannons and tear gas. Several BJP workers including Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore were detained, with a protester fainting amidst the commotion.

"We have initiated the protest today and we will continue it. The kind of behavior the state government is showcasing is an insult to democracy, we will take the protest against the government further in all corners of the state," Rathore said.

The incident occurred just a day after the Rajasthan police removed the widows of three CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack from the site. The women had been observing an indefinite hunger strike outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s house in Jaipur, calling for jobs and other government benefits for their families. The protesters were subsequently moved to hospitals near their respective residential areas.

Meena, who was on his way to meet one of the widows in Chomu town, alleged that he was manhandled and detained by police. He was later admitted to a government hospital in Govindgarh and then referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur due to his health.

Rathore and former minister Arun Chaturvedi visited Meena at the hospital. The BJP has criticized the Congress government in Rajasthan for its handling of the issue.

The widows have been protesting since February 28 and launched an indefinite hunger strike six days ago, demanding a change in rules so that their relatives, not just their children, can get government jobs on compassionate grounds. They are also calling for the construction of roads and installation of statues of the martyrs in their villages.

Reactions pour in

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot responded to the demands on Twitter, asking if it would be “appropriate” to give jobs to other relatives of the martyred jawans instead of their children.

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas responded to the news accusing the BJP of politicising the event.

He said, "We respect Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, he's a senior leader. It's not a BJP v Congress thing. Rajasthan government is with the families of the martyrs. BJP is politicising the issue, they might have received orders from top brass."