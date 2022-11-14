BJP will retain power in Gujarat with record seats, Bhupendra Patel will be CM: Amit Shah

By Anand Singha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at the News18’s Gujarat Adhiveshan event on Monday said: 'The BJP has blessings of the people of Gujarat.'

As the fight for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 heats up with the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pulling out all stops, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at the ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ that “BJP will retain power in Gujarat with record number of seats.”

“The BJP has blessings of the people of Gujarat. The BJP left no stone unturned for development of Gujarat and has met the expectations of people . We want to make a safe, well-developed and educated Gujarat with a strong government which we have been doing for years,” said Shah.

Shah and Gujarat's chief minister Bhupendra Patel spoke at the marquee event days before the day of voting (on December 1) to address important national and regional issues.

If the BJP wins a majority in the next Assembly elections, Bhupendra Patel will continue to serve as Gujarat's chief minister, senior party leader Amit Shah said. According to his statement, Patel is the BJP's nominee for chief minister as the party is aiming to secure a seventh straight term in the prime minister's home state.

When discussing electricity, and by listing provisions such as gas connections, free food grains during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shah said these are not freebies but efforts to raise the standard of living of the people.

Shah said, “Giving support to raise the standard of living or make infrastructure is not revadi (freebies),” He continued, “Electricity is not revadi, no bill is a revadi. Giving a house is not a revadi, but keeping it tax-free is a revadi.”

“We make toilets, but don’t carry out the repair work. We gave free ration amid the pandemic because of the lingering slowdown after COVID, which affected the poor. If any section is affected because of a natural calamity, it is the government’s duty to help them. It is not revadi, it is support, raising their standard of living and giving infrastructure is important. That is not revadi,” he insisted.

The BJP has traditionally faced off against Congress in a bilateral contest in the state, but this time the Kejriwal-led AAP is projecting itself as the major threat with its aggressive campaign.

When Shah was asked if there is a three-way contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party in the fray, he responded, “Shankarsinh Waghela, Keshubhai Patel…a lot of them came up with their parties. The people of Gujarat have never accepted the concept of a third party. It is a habit of Gujaratis that they listen to everyone. And if people get influenced by these sayings, then I have nothing to say, the outcome will speak on its own.”

“We don’t look to break records. We want to expand our ideology and organisation. We have won because of the love and support of people. The Congress rule saw no law and order. We changed that.”

In his discussion of the uniform civil code, Shah questioned if Congress could make it plain whether they favour it or not. "Since 1950, all of our election manifestos have said that we are committed to implementing uniform civil code. In any secular nation, there should be equal laws for the citizens of all religions. This is the promise of our manifesto and we will fulfil it,” said Amit Shah.

“Ram temple, abrogation of Article 370, abolishment of triple talaq were all our promises and were implemented. We have always done what we said," he added. Furthermore, the top BJP official gave his assurance that the CAA would be implemented notwithstanding the fact that it had been delayed by COVID.

Speaking about the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Shah said Narendra Modi will win the election as PM because of his growing international stature.

Emphasising on the Ukraine crisis and the action taken by the Indian government to save stranded Indian students, Shah said, “On his initiative, firing was stopped for 72 hours and we were able to take back children from the war zone. It shows the growing influence of India in bringing the students back from there.”

When discussing the quota system in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union home minister highlighted the fact that the Dalits did not have reservation rights but that the BJP handed them the right. “Within our time, J&K is an integral part of India today by ending two legislation, two marks, two heads, it is part of the major achievements of the Modi-led regime.”

He also underlined the successes of the BJP while also mentioning the developments in Kashmir and terrorism in the Valley. “Earlier, central agencies used to fight against terrorism. Today the state police is fighting against it. The valley reports the least number of terrorist incidents today.”

Now due to increased footfall, Jammu and Kashmir reported more than eight million tourists, the highest such figure since Independence, he noted.

“There were problems in Kashmir mainly due to ineffective democracy as it was hegemony was maintained by three families.” Because of the Narendra Modi government, “more than 30,000 people representatives are doing their work by electing sarpanchs.”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the Gujarat Assembly elections in two phases on December 1 and 5, with the vote counting taking place on December 8. This statement came weeks after the ECI declared polls for the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh House.

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly's current term expires on February 18 of the following year. According to the electoral list released on October 10, there are more than 4.9 crore registered voters in Gujarat, including 4.04 lakh voters who identify as PwD (people with disability), over 9.8 lakh seniors 80 and above, and 4.61 lakh first-time voters.