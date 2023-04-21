The BJP Vs Congress saga | Who has the upper hand in Karnataka election 2023

Karnataka election 2023 | While some political analysts believe that Congress has the upper hand and more chances of winning the crucial Karnataka polls, some others opine that the BJP is being "pragmatic" in its poll strategy.

Yes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing a massive rebellion and high-profile defection in poll-bound Karnataka but the Congress too is dealing with fissures within the party. The BJP has denied poll tickets to some stalwarts, but it still has the support of Yediyurappa and CM Basavaraj Bommai. The Congress, meanwhile, may get a chance this time to expand its Lingayat vote base in Karnataka with the induction of two prominent leaders. But Lingayat votes are not enough. The support of all the castes and even sub-castes is equally important for a political party to win the polls, according to analysts.

With this, the elections in Karnataka, which is being dubbed as a "semi finale" for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, are clearly witnessing a close fight between the BJP and the Congress, with speculations being raised if the Janata Dal (Secular) will emerge as the kingmaker.

While some political analysts believe that Congress has the upper hand and more chances of winning the crucial Karnataka polls, some others opine that the BJP is being "pragmatic" in its poll strategy. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the BJP will be able to make up for a few key leaders who jumped ship just ahead of the polls.

While the analysis of the political mood in the state continues, here's a look at what analysts believe is favouring and going against the BJP and Congress in the upcoming polls.

1. Divided in Lingayat votes

BJP: The saffron party is seen as a "Lingayat party". Keeping up with this perception, the BJP has left no stone unturned to retain the support of BS Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa has been a tall Lingayat leader associated with the BJP for a long time — except in 2013 when he quit the BJP and launched his own party, causing a heavy crash for the saffron party. The BJP also has Bommai, another Lingayat leader, as the chief minister of the state. Moreover, it decided to give a ticket to Channabasappa, a Lingayat leader, rather than to KS Eshwarappa's family.

The Congress has also started projecting the BJP as an "anti-Lingayat" party. This tag significantly impacted the Congress in 1989 — when prominent Banajiga Lingayat community leader and former Karnataka CM Veerendra Patil was unceremoniously removed from his chief ministerial post by Rajiv Gandhi. Lingayats have stayed away from Congress since then.

Analysis: Experts told CNBTV18.com that if Congress manages to take even 25-30 percent of Lingayat votes, "then it is over for the BJP". The Congress won't be able to gain all Lingayat votes, but even 25-30 percent votes may help it win the polls comfortably. The BJP can collapse if a significant section of the Lingayat community shifts their allegiance towards Congress.

However, the BJP is still confident of winning the polls. Yediyurappa said the exit of the two leaders won't affect the party in any way while Bommai said his party will manage to cover up for the loss and win the polls.

Support of sub-castes

BJP: KV Prasad, a senior journalist and political analyst, said the "BJP is not bothered about sub-castes (ST, SC, OBCs) and Muslims in particular". This might affect vote share of the upcoming polls.

News 18 reported that until the previous election in 2018, Bommai, who is contesting from Shiggaon, enjoyed the support of the Muslim community apart from the Lingayat votes. However, the BJP objecting to hijab, Halal and the most recent decision by the Bommai government to remove the four percent reservation allotted to Muslims to accommodate the demands of a higher reservation by the Lingayats and Vokkaligas, might impact the voting pattern in this crucial seat.

Congress: The Congress has fielded a Muslim leader against Bommai to take on the issues of Muslim rights and freedom and how the BJP mismanaged the community’s trust, party sources told News18. The party is hoping to cash in on the growing discontent of Muslims against the BJP.

Analysis: An analyst said that three major issues will make Muslims vote for Congress.

"First, scrapping the four percent Muslim reservation and giving it to two dominant communities belonging to Hindus — Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Second, banning of cow slaughter, which according to Muslims, is a direct onslaught on their food habits as well as on their employment. Third is the hijab issue which has deprived thousands of girls from going to schools, especially in coastal Karnataka," political analyst SA Hemanth was quoted by News 18 as saying.

"While these three issues have brought Muslims together, it, however, has not united the Hindus," he added.

3. Poll strategies

BJP: It seems the party is following the Gujarat model in Karnataka. Analysts say the BJP wants to bring a change with young leaders for two reasons: First, to make a connection with the electorate. Second, it helps the party eliminate the anger among people associated with local and old leaders. This strategy has worked in Gujarat and Goa but is to be seen how it would work in Karnataka. Hopes are still alive that this might benefit the party in the long run.

Congress: The grand old party's strategy revolves around dubbing the BJP as an "anti-Lingayat" and corrupt party. And this might sway the people in Karnataka away from the BJP. The BJP is already facing issues of anti-incumbency with allegations of corruption by the Bommai-led BJP government coming to light.

Analysis: It is expected that the BJP would counterattack the Congress with claims about freebies, and developments work in the state. The BJP's move to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath as star campaigners might influence people. The PM is expected to turn the table on Congress's record of corruption and how Congress failed in fulfilling poll promises.

4. Leadership

BJP: The BJP is being "pragmatic" with its strategy, according to a News18 analysis. "The party has not been able to go beyond Yediyurappa and create a leader of that stature. However, there's a desire to move to the next generation, but the narrative has not changed as the old guard remains relevant.

Congress: The Congress faces the "problem of plenty". It has many leaders — besides the state leaders, Congress president is Mallikarjun Kharge. Veteran leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are both aspirants of the chief ministerial post in the state and have often found themselves in a banter. However, the Congress is looking to rein them in and strategise at maximising the number of seats as much as possible.

To add to this quagmire, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and ex-deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi's entry into Congress from BJP makes things difficult for the high command, in case of a victory.

Analysis: The BJP and the Congress both lag when it comes to the leadership issue. However, the BJP seems to be in a better position in this case with the clarity among the high command on who they want to keep and who they can afford to do away with.

Click here to read in detail about the importance of the Karnaraka elections. The Karnataka election results are expected to have far-reaching implications for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Being the only southern state that BJP has gained entry into, and where Congress relies heavily from waning further, the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections could just turn the fate of the two national parties.