BJP chief JP Nadda will launch the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' on December 1 to highlight issues related to farmers and governance in the Congress-ruled state.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is set to launch a Jan Aakrosh Yatra from December 1 to counter the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra when it enters the state. BJP chief JP Nadda will flag off the yatra which would cover all 200 constituencies of the state highlighting the flaws in the governance of the Congress party.

The BJP chief will flag off 51 Jan Aakrosh Raths from Jaipur that will travel to different constituencies, as per a report by The Hindu. Through the Jan Aakrosh Yatra, the party is likely to reach out to every village in the state.

The objective of the ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’

The objective of the yatra is to corner the Congress government on its fourth anniversary by raising issues on governance.

The BJP aims to reach out to 2 crore people across 200 assembly constituencies through the movement, highlighting issues related to farmers, unemployment, law and order, and governance.

Announcing the yatra, BJP state president Satish Poonia alleged that the people of the state are fed up with the Congress rule due to its misgovernance. The people want a change, and the Jan Aakrosh movement will amplify their voices.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is completing four years this December and it is yet to fulfil its promise of loan waivers for farmers, Poonia said. He also mentioned that the law and order situation has deteriorated under the Congress rule and women are not safe.

The raths will set off from December 3 and 4. The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is also likely to enter Rajasthan around the same time after completing its Madhya Pradesh leg.

Each rath in BJP’s yatra will have a box in which people can drop their complaints and suggestions. As per Poonia, the manifesto of the party for the 2023 Assembly elections will be prepared based on the complaints and feedback received through the boxes.

Apart from the rath yatra, nearly 20,000 ‘nukkad nataks’ will be performed, and public meetings will be held in each constituency by party leaders.