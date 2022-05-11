BJP to launch fortnight-long public outreach campaign to mark 8 years of Modi government

The BJP will launch a massive fortnight-long campaign on May 30 to reach out to all sections of society, with particular emphasis on minorities and scheduled castes and tribes, to mark the 8th anniversary of the Modi government.

Elected representatives of the party, including MPs and MLAs, will actively participate in the public outreach programmes from booth to national level during which rallies and 'Prabhat Pheri' will be organised across the country and a report card on the performance of the Modi government will be released, according to a party booklet.

BJP president J P Nadda will kick off the campaign themed '8 Years: Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor' on May 30 with the release of a book titled 'A Report to the Nation'. Top party leaders, including Union ministers, will attend the function. It will be followed by a public outreach programme over 10 days, though the celebrations will continue for five more days. Each day of the exercise has been dedicated to specific segments of the society such as farmers, women, SCs, STs, OBCs, weaker sections, urban poor and others.

Under the campaign, the BJP has earmarked three days each for highlighting the welfare programmes focusing on minorities and tribals. From June 6 to 8, the party will reach out to minorities under the programme — 'Interacting with Minorities'. The party's minority cell members will meet people from minority communities and inform them about the community specific welfare programmes undertaken by the Modi government. From June 3 to 5, 'Birsa Munda Vishwas Rally and Tribal Mela' will be held in Ranchi, where BJP's tribal leaders, including MPs, will highlight the government's efforts for the upliftment of the tribal communities. Tribal fairs will be organised in all scheduled tribe dominated districts across the country.

The BJP's youth wing, Bhartiya Yuva Janata Morcha, has been tasked with organising 'Prabhat pheri' during which young volunteers will hold early morning processions highlighting the achievements of the Modi government. The BJYM will also take out 'Vikas Tirath' bike rallies in all districts where local MLAs and MPs will also participate. The party will also reach out to the vast scheduled caste community in a big way with a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mau. All senior dalit leaders of the party, including MPs and MLAs, will attend the rally.

The BJP will underline its unwavering commitment to the poor with emphasis on 'Seva' (service) all through the campaign, according to the booklet. A campaign song and website will also be launched during the exercise.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, hailing the PM's foreign policy, on Wednesday said that eight years of his government has brought terrorism at the centre of the global debate and made the country strong enough to face "hard security challenges".

Addressing the gathering where Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released the book 'Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery', Jaishankar said Modi has practised a diplomacy which is more "development-focused" and people-centric.

"So it could be Uri and Balakot, it could be Doklam and Ladakh but you can see today this is not a country that shies away from its hard security challenges," he said.

Jaishankar also lauded Modi's efforts to bring the capital and technology to the country from the world. "The interest he takes in trade he actually addressed every one of our embassies in pursuit of a goal of reaching $400 billion exports. The efforts which he makes to woo funds so that their investment in India generates employment," the external affairs minister said.

"When he goes abroad, he looks at railways, he looks at EVs, he looks at environment, green projects, with a view to what he can take back to India. That quest for development is at the heart of whatever he does," Jaishankar said. Stressing on his people-centric policies, Jaishankar said the Prime Minister ensured the ease of getting a passport by cutting through layers of bureaucracy.

He also drew attention to the Vande Bharat mission (operation to bring back Indians stranded during Covid), Operation Ganga (evacuation of Indians from Ukraine), and Operation Devi Shakti (evacuation from Afghanitan) as examples of Modi's people-centric approach. "Today an Indian going abroad knows we have their back, that in whatever situation of distress we are there for them. That is a huge change in the country's profile, in the confidence citizens have in us and the view the world has about us," Jaishankar said.