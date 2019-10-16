BJP to finalise candidates in Karnataka after SC decides on status of disqualified Congress-JDS MLAs: BS Yediyurappa
Updated : October 16, 2019 05:21 PM IST
The bypolls to 15 out of the 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, which the Election Commission had earlier decided to defer until the apex court decides on their plea challenging disqualification, has now been scheduled for December 5.
BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls for 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the assembly.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more