Politics
BJP to contest Bihar Assembly polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, says Amit Shah
Updated : October 17, 2019 08:39 AM IST
Shah said the alliance was "atal" (unbreakable) and that it was entering the elections under Kumar's leadership.
BJP and JD(U) are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level while in Bihar, the two parties will do so under the leadership of the current chief minister, added Shah.
Talking about the reported tiffs between the two parties, Shah said that disagreements are normal in a coalition.
