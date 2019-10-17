#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on October 17
Global shares lose steam on weak US retail sales, Brexit in focus
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Home Politics
Politics

BJP to contest Bihar Assembly polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, says Amit Shah

Updated : October 17, 2019 08:39 AM IST

Shah said the alliance was "atal" (unbreakable) and that it was entering the elections under Kumar's leadership.
BJP and JD(U) are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level while in Bihar, the two parties will do so under the leadership of the current chief minister, added Shah. 
Talking about the reported tiffs between the two parties, Shah said that disagreements are normal in a coalition.
BJP to contest Bihar Assembly polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, says Amit Shah
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF cuts India’s growth forecast by 90 bps to 6.1% for FY20

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

IMF slashes India's growth forecast to 6.1 percent

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV