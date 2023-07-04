BJP storms Karnataka Assembly over delay in implementing Congress poll promises — Watch video

The BJP is planning to corner the Karnataka government both inside and outside the House over the alleged delay in the implementation of the poll promise. The BJP is targetting the Siddaramaiah government over the non-implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Heated scenes were witnessed at the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday as Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs stormed the well of the House over the alleged delay in the implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress government.

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the party was protesting against the Karnataka government failed to deliver on the promises. "We don't have any fresh demand, we only want them to implement their five demands. If they do not take any action in the coming week, we will go around the state and stage protests in every district," he said.

The BJP is planning to undertake agitation both inside and outside the assembly simultaneously till July 14 when the session ends. While the BJP legislative party held the demonstration inside the assembly, former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel staged a protest at the Freedom Park.

Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara hit out at the BJP saying that it just the matter of time and all the five schemes will be implemented. " "We have already fulfilled three of the guarantees. So, it's only a matter of procedures otherwise we will implement them in toto. We have categorically said that we will implement all five guarantees..."

The saffron party has been targetting the Congress especially over the implementation of 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, which provides 5 kg grains to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Due to unavailability of required amount of rice, the Congress government missed the July 1 deadline for the scheme and has decided to credit money into the bank accounts of each beneficiary at the rate of Rs 34 per kg till the rice was sourced. The Food Corporation of India stopped selling rice directly to states owing to a central government order in June.

The Congress government has launched the 'Shakti' scheme offering free ride in non-luxury buses for women. The 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme of giving Rs 2,000 a month to women head of the APL/BPL ration card holding families will come into effect in August. The benefit of Gruha Jyoti scheme, promising up to 200 units of free electricity, will start reflecting in the bills from August.

With inputs from PTI