BJP storms Karnataka Assembly over delay in implementing Congress poll promises — Watch video

The BJP is planning to corner the Karnataka government both inside and outside the House over the alleged delay in the implementation of the poll promise. The BJP is targetting the Siddaramaiah government over the non-implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Heated scenes were witnessed at the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday as Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs stormed the well of the House over the alleged delay in the implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress government.

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the party was protesting against the Karnataka government failed to deliver on the promises. "We don't have any fresh demand, we only want them to implement their five demands. If they do not take any action in the coming week, we will go around the state and stage protests in every district," he said.

The BJP is planning to undertake agitation both inside and outside the assembly simultaneously till July 14 when the session ends. While the BJP legislative party held the demonstration inside the assembly, former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel staged a protest at the Freedom Park.