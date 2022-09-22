    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    BJP spent over Rs 340 crore on poll campaign in five states this year

    BJP spent over Rs 340 crore on poll campaign in five states this year

    BJP spent over Rs 340 crore on poll campaign in five states this year
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The BJP's spending report showed that it spent over Rs 221 crore in Uttar Pradesh, over Rs 23 crore in Manipur, Rs 43.67 crore in Uttarakhand, more than Rs 36 crore in Punjab and Rs 19 crore in Goa.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party spent over Rs 340 crore in the assembly polls in five states held earlier this year, while the Congress shelled out more than Rs 194 crore for its campaigning in these states, according to the election expenditure reports of the two parties.
    According to the report filed by the BJP and put in the public domain by the Election Commission, the party spent more than Rs 340 crore on its campaigns for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab assembly elections held early this year.
    The BJP's spending report showed that it spent over Rs 221 crore in Uttar Pradesh, over Rs 23 crore in Manipur, Rs 43.67 crore in Uttarakhand, more than Rs 36 crore in Punjab and Rs 19 crore in Goa. According to the report filed by Congress, it spent over Rs 194 crore for campaigning and related expenditure in the five states.
    The BJP and Congress are recognised national parties. Parties contesting Lok Sabha and assembly polls are mandated to file their election expenditure reports before the EC in a stipulated time frame.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    BJPGoaManipurPunjabUttar PradeshUttarakhand

    Next Article

    Nirmala Sitharaman to embark on 3-day visit to Baramati Lok Sabha constituency

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng