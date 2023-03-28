BJP, Shiv Sena leaders use Savarkar's image ahead of Gaurav Yatra across Maharashtra

Gaurav Yatra is being organised across the state in support of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena have announced that Yatras would be taken out in each district of Maharashtra from March 30 to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country.

Ahead of a 'Gaurav Yatra' across the state of Maharashtra, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance on Tuesday uploaded Savarkar's images as their social media `display pictures' (DPs).

Their new DPs featured the words `Mi Savarkar' (I am Savarkar) or `Amhi Sare Savarkar' (We are all Savarkar).

This list of BJP leaders with Savarkar's image included the likes of Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar. From the Shiv Sena's side, the list included Industries Minister Uday Samant, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

Gaurav Yatra is being organised across the state in support of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena have announced that Yatras would be taken out in each district of Maharashtra from March 30 to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism against him.

-With inputs from PTI