BJP, Shiv Sena leaders use Savarkar's image ahead of Gaurav Yatra across Maharashtra

Gaurav Yatra is being organised across the state in support of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena have announced that Yatras would be taken out in each district of Maharashtra from March 30 to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country.
Ahead of a 'Gaurav Yatra' across the state of Maharashtra, state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance on Tuesday uploaded Savarkar's images as their social media `display pictures' (DPs).
Recommended ArticlesView All
After economic and political crisis, Pakistan hit by dissent in judiciary
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect
Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Their new DPs featured the words `Mi Savarkar' (I am Savarkar) or `Amhi Sare Savarkar' (We are all Savarkar).
This list of BJP leaders with Savarkar's image included the likes of Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan, Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar. From the Shiv Sena's side, the list included Industries Minister Uday Samant, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.
Gaurav Yatra is being organised across the state in support of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena have announced that Yatras would be taken out in each district of Maharashtra from March 30 to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism against him.
Also Read:Savarkar's grandson threatens FIR against Rahul Gandhi, says 'some in Cong also unhappy with remark'
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 11:52 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!